Critics Choice Awards 2026: Jacob Elordi takes home first big acting prize for his role in Frankenstein

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : It's a happy start to 2026 for actor Jacob Elordi, who won his first major acting award at the Critics Choice Awards 2026.

Elordi won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, held on January 4 in Santa Monica, California. He received the honour for his role as the Creature in director Guillermo del Toro's film Frankenstein.

While accepting the award, Elordi appeared surprised and emotional. He began his speech by saying, "...I really didn't plan for this."

He then spoke about working with director Guillermo del Toro and shared how much the filmmaker meant to him. "Thank you, Guillermo del Toro. I love you. We all love you. You made my dreams when I was 11. I'm so happy to be here," he said. Elordi also thanked his parents during his speech.

Elordi faced strong competition in the category. According to PEOPLE, the other nominees included Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another, Paul Mescal for Hamnet, Sean Penn for One Battle After Another, Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly, and Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value.

In Frankenstein, based on Mary Shelley's famous novel, Elordi plays the Creature created by Victor Frankenstein, portrayed by Oscar Isaac. In the film, the Creature is abandoned after failing to meet his creator's hopes. As the story progresses, the character begins to admire the world around him, but turns violent after being rejected by people.

Jacob Elordi is also a contender at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, which will take place on Sunday, January 11.

