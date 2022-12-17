'Current Laga Re' singer Nakash Aziz lauds accessibility of music in digital age

Mumbai, Dec 17 Playback singer Nakash Aziz keeps dropping hits one after the other; this time it's 'Current Laga Re' from the Ranveer Singh-starrer. Over the years, he has belted out charbuster like 'Saree Ke Fall Sa', 'Gandi Baat', 'Jabra Fan' and several others and is known to be one of the busiest singers of not just Bollywood but across the spectrum of Indian cinema.

The singer feels that the digital revolution has greatly catalysed the consumption of music.

Nakash started his music journey with the singing reality show 'Indian Idol' and later on assisted music composer A. R. Rahman. For him, managing the sheer volume of work comes naturally as he told : "I like to keep myself busy even if I am having an off day, I don't have too much to manage anything it automatically comes into place and I give the credit to God almighty, sometimes I feel I need more hours in my day but sometimes I feel four hours is enough for me. I enjoy a balance in my life."

In the age of the Internet, it is increasingly becoming difficult to entice the audience. When asked about his opinion about the medium, the singer said: "The internet has its pros and cons, it has been bad because somewhere down the line the amount we used to value the collection of music has disappeared but the good part is that you get to listen to music more freely due to the availability, there is a lot of content available at your fingertips, you can find basic as well as the best artiste with ease."

In the same vein, he feels that in the ever expanding universe of content, there's enough work for every artiste and as per their liking. He doesn't think the melody is getting lost in the mad race of the algorithms

"There are different types of people, some are in the race of algorithms but there are other sets of people who just want to make a good movie or music. I recently have seen some excellent movies hence I don't feel it's just about numbers, it's natural for the world to have there will always be 2 sides of a coin," he concluded.

