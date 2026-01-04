Cynthia Erivo reveals if she would take up broadway adaptation of ‘Wicked: For Good’

Los Angeles, Jan 4 After a barrage of memes and pop-culture dialogues around her behaviour on ‘Wicked: For Good’ press tour, Hollywood actress Cynthia Erivo has revealed if she will take up the broadway adaptation of ‘Wicked: For Good’.

The actress has shared that she won’t be taking up the part as she does not want to make a selfish decision, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress graced the recent episode of ‘The View’, and shared why she would not take up the part. She said, “I feel like it would be a little selfish. We’ve been given such a gift with this (film) version, and everyone is seeing it. It’s in everybody’s houses right now, and people can go to the cinema and see it”.

She then elaborated on her reason for not playing Elphaba on Broadway, saying, “What’s wonderful about this particular film now is that I think it provides more room for other women to go do (the role on Broadway)”.

As per ‘People’, her explanation that Wicked’s popularity in the movie theaters will lead to more actresses and singers wanting and getting to play Elphaba in theater productions received a warm response from the hosts.

Show host Joy Behar said, “(It gives) someone else the opportunity”. Sunny Hostin said, “That is so generous, so generous”. Behar added, “You’re not only wonderful, you’re a terrific person”.

Idina Menzel originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway in 2003. Since then, many actresses have played the iconic character, including Stephanie J. Block, Shoshana Bean, Lindsay Mendez and Jessica Vosk. The current Elphaba is Lencia Kebede, who is the first Black actress to play the role full-time on Broadway. Kebede made her debut in March.

For her Broadway debut as Celie in a revival of ‘The Color Purple’ in 2015, Erivo won Best Actress in a Musical at the 2016 Tony Awards.

