Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova 71st Miss World

Mumbai, March 10 Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic was declared the 71st Miss World on Saturday in Mumbai's BKC area.

Krystyna was crowned by the winner of Miss World 2023, Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

The beauty pageant returned to India after 28 years.

She beat Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana to win the coveted title. India dropped out of the Top 4 as Miss India Sini Shetty failed to make it to the Top 4.

Sini Shetty was in the race till Top 8 but her answer during the Top 8 resulted her in being ousted from the competition.

She was asked how social media can be instrumental in the empowerment of women.

She said that social media has the power to change the world and that it has led to increasing participation of women across different fields, adding that social media can place the world on a progressive march.

The event began at 8 p.m. at the Jio World Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai. Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar hosted the event along with the winner of Miss World 2013, Megan Young.

As many as 40 participants were chosen out of 112 for the event. The finale of Miss World was a star-studded event as it saw many stars like Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, both of whom were in the judges panel.

Playback singers Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Shaan put up electrifying performances.

In addition, the leading ladies of the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal also made an appearance in a deferred live. The song 'Sakal Ban' was also played at the venue.

