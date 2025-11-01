Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025 Winners List: Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor, Kriti Sanon Best Actress – Full List Inside

One of the prestigious awards in entertainment industry is Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, this award is to celebrate the brilliance of the international film fraternity, Indian cinema, and Indian television, while upholding the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, a two-day celebration of cinematic excellence, took place on October 30th at DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai. The event, renowned as India’s most prestigious film festival and award ceremony, hosted celebrated Indian artists, filmmakers, and cultural icons.

Evening was filled with full entertainment and mesmerising performances by Kavita Seth, Kanishk Seth, Stebin Ben, Anjana Padmanabhan, Varun Jain and the electrifying Demolition Crew, who captivated audiences with their soulful renditions and powerful stage presence. Seasoned actors Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana were the charming hosts of the evening who left the audience spellbound with their natural wit and humour.

Check Out Complete Winner list:-

NO. CATEGORY WINNER 1 BEST FILM STREE 2 2 BEST ACTOR KARTIK AARYAN 3 BEST ACTRESS KRITI SANON 4 BEST DIRECTOR KABIR KHAN 5 PRODUCER OF THE YEAR DINESH VIJAN 6 CRITICS BEST FILM LAAPATAA LADIES 7 CRITICS BEST ACTOR VIKRANT MASSEY 8 CRITICS BEST ACTRESS NITANSHI GOEL 9 CRITICS BEST DIRECTOR KIRAN RAO 10 BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER KIRAN KOUSHIK 11 BEST CHOREOGRAPHER BOSCO-CAESAR 12 BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE RAVI KISHAN 13 BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE JYOTIKA 14 BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE R. MADHAVAN 15 BEST ACTRESS IN A NEGATIVE ROLE VIDYA BALAN 16 BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE APARSHAKTI KHURANA 17 MOST VERSATILE ACTOR OF THE YEAR ALLU ARJUN 18 MOST VERSATILE ACTRESS OF THE YEAR SAI PALLAVI 19 PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - MALE LAKSHYA LALWANI 20 PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - FEMALE ANANYA PANDAY 21 FILM OF THE YEAR KALKI 2898 AD 22 BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM EMILIA PÉREZ 23 BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR COLMAN DOMINGO 24 BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN 25 BEST WEB SERIES HEERAMANDI 26 BEST ACTOR IN A WEB SERIES JITENDRA KUMAR 27 BEST ACTRESS IN A WEB SERIES HUMA QURESHI 28 BEST DIRECTOR (WEB SERIES) SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI 29 CRITICS BEST WEB SERIES PANCHAYAT SEASON 3 30 CRITICS BEST ACTOR IN A WEB SERIES VARUN DHAWAN 31 CRITICS BEST ACTRESS IN A WEB SERIES SONAKSHI SINHA 32 CRITICS BEST DIRECTOR (WEB SERIES) NIKHIL ADVANI 33 BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (WEB SERIES) VIVEK OBEROI 34 BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (WEB SERIES) SONALI BENDRE 35 BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE (WEB SERIES) JAIDEEP AHLAWAT 36 BEST ACTRESS IN A NEGATIVE ROLE (WEB SERIES) RAVEENA TANDON 37 BEST SHORT FILM JASWANDA 38 BEST MUSIC DIRECTOR DEVI SRI PRASAD 39 BEST PLAYBACK SINGER - MALE MOHIT CHAUHAN 40 BEST PLAYBACK SINGER - FEMALE SHILPA RAO 41 ARTIST OF THE YEAR A. R. RAHMAN 42 PERFORMER OF THE YEAR – MUSIC STEBIN BEN 43 SONG OF THE YEAR VE HAANIYAAN 44 BEST BACKGROUND SCORE AMIT TRIVEDI 45 OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN MUSIC INDUSTRY USHA UTHUP 46 OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN FILM INDUSTRY ZEENAT AMAN 47 EXCELLENCE IN INDIAN CINEMA – 25 YEARS & BEYOND SHILPA SHETTY 48 TELEVISION SERIES OF THE YEAR YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI 49 BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES ARJIT TANEJA 50 BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES DEEPIKA SINGH

The celebration was full of memorable moments and was attended by luminaries like Zeenat Aman, Usha Uthup, Shiamak Davar, Amit Trivedi, Vikrant Massey, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Dhanshree Verma, Stebin Ben, Bosco-Caesar, Marzi Pestonji, Deepika Singh, Arjit Taneja and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast, among several others. The biggest highlight of the evening was the presence of the internationally acclaimed actress and Oscar nominee, who flew in all the way from Spain to accept her well-deserved Best International Actress Award for her film Emilia Pere