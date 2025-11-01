Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025 Winners List: Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor, Kriti Sanon Best Actress – Full List Inside
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 1, 2025 16:19 IST2025-11-01T16:16:08+5:302025-11-01T16:19:30+5:30
One of the prestigious awards in entertainment industry is Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, this award is to celebrate the brilliance of the international film fraternity, Indian cinema, and Indian television, while upholding the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, a two-day celebration of cinematic excellence, took place on October 30th at DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai. The event, renowned as India’s most prestigious film festival and award ceremony, hosted celebrated Indian artists, filmmakers, and cultural icons.
Evening was filled with full entertainment and mesmerising performances by Kavita Seth, Kanishk Seth, Stebin Ben, Anjana Padmanabhan, Varun Jain and the electrifying Demolition Crew, who captivated audiences with their soulful renditions and powerful stage presence. Seasoned actors Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana were the charming hosts of the evening who left the audience spellbound with their natural wit and humour.
Check Out Complete Winner list:-
1
BEST FILM
STREE 2
2
BEST ACTOR
KARTIK AARYAN
3
BEST ACTRESS
KRITI SANON
4
BEST DIRECTOR
KABIR KHAN
5
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
DINESH VIJAN
6
CRITICS BEST FILM
LAAPATAA LADIES
7
CRITICS BEST ACTOR
VIKRANT MASSEY
8
CRITICS BEST ACTRESS
NITANSHI GOEL
9
CRITICS BEST DIRECTOR
KIRAN RAO
10
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER
KIRAN KOUSHIK
11
BEST CHOREOGRAPHER
BOSCO-CAESAR
12
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
RAVI KISHAN
13
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
JYOTIKA
14
BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE
R. MADHAVAN
15
BEST ACTRESS IN A NEGATIVE ROLE
VIDYA BALAN
16
BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE
APARSHAKTI KHURANA
17
MOST VERSATILE ACTOR OF THE YEAR
ALLU ARJUN
18
MOST VERSATILE ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
SAI PALLAVI
19
PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - MALE
LAKSHYA LALWANI
20
PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - FEMALE
ANANYA PANDAY
21
FILM OF THE YEAR
KALKI 2898 AD
22
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
EMILIA PÉREZ
23
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR
COLMAN DOMINGO
24
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN
25
BEST WEB SERIES
HEERAMANDI
26
BEST ACTOR IN A WEB SERIES
JITENDRA KUMAR
27
BEST ACTRESS IN A WEB SERIES
HUMA QURESHI
28
BEST DIRECTOR (WEB SERIES)
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI
29
CRITICS BEST WEB SERIES
PANCHAYAT SEASON 3
30
CRITICS BEST ACTOR IN A WEB SERIES
VARUN DHAWAN
31
CRITICS BEST ACTRESS IN A WEB SERIES
SONAKSHI SINHA
32
CRITICS BEST DIRECTOR (WEB SERIES)
NIKHIL ADVANI
33
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (WEB SERIES)
VIVEK OBEROI
34
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (WEB SERIES)
SONALI BENDRE
35
BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE (WEB SERIES)
JAIDEEP AHLAWAT
36
BEST ACTRESS IN A NEGATIVE ROLE (WEB SERIES)
RAVEENA TANDON
37
BEST SHORT FILM
JASWANDA
38
BEST MUSIC DIRECTOR
DEVI SRI PRASAD
39
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER - MALE
MOHIT CHAUHAN
40
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER - FEMALE
SHILPA RAO
41
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
A. R. RAHMAN
42
PERFORMER OF THE YEAR – MUSIC
STEBIN BEN
43
SONG OF THE YEAR
VE HAANIYAAN
44
BEST BACKGROUND SCORE
AMIT TRIVEDI
45
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN MUSIC INDUSTRY
USHA UTHUP
46
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN FILM INDUSTRY
ZEENAT AMAN
47
EXCELLENCE IN INDIAN CINEMA – 25 YEARS & BEYOND
SHILPA SHETTY
48
TELEVISION SERIES OF THE YEAR
YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI
49
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
ARJIT TANEJA
50
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES
DEEPIKA SINGH
The celebration was full of memorable moments and was attended by luminaries like Zeenat Aman, Usha Uthup, Shiamak Davar, Amit Trivedi, Vikrant Massey, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Dhanshree Verma, Stebin Ben, Bosco-Caesar, Marzi Pestonji, Deepika Singh, Arjit Taneja and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast, among several others. The biggest highlight of the evening was the presence of the internationally acclaimed actress and Oscar nominee, who flew in all the way from Spain to accept her well-deserved Best International Actress Award for her film Emilia PereOpen in app