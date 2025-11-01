Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025 Winners List: Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor, Kriti Sanon Best Actress – Full List Inside

One of the prestigious awards in entertainment industry is Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, this award is to celebrate the brilliance of the international film fraternity, Indian cinema, and Indian television, while upholding the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, a two-day celebration of cinematic excellence, took place on October 30th at DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai. The event, renowned as India’s most prestigious film festival and award ceremony, hosted celebrated Indian artists, filmmakers, and cultural icons.

Evening was filled with full entertainment and mesmerising  performances by Kavita Seth, Kanishk Seth, Stebin Ben, Anjana Padmanabhan, Varun Jain and the electrifying Demolition Crew, who captivated audiences with their soulful renditions and powerful stage presence. Seasoned actors Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana were the charming hosts of the evening who left the audience spellbound with their natural wit and humour.

Check Out Complete Winner list:-

NO.

CATEGORY

WINNER

1

BEST FILM

STREE 2

2

BEST ACTOR

KARTIK AARYAN

3

BEST ACTRESS

KRITI SANON

4

BEST DIRECTOR

KABIR KHAN

5

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DINESH VIJAN

6

CRITICS BEST FILM

LAAPATAA LADIES

7

CRITICS BEST ACTOR

VIKRANT MASSEY

8

CRITICS BEST ACTRESS

NITANSHI GOEL

9

CRITICS BEST DIRECTOR

KIRAN RAO

10

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER

KIRAN KOUSHIK

11

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER

BOSCO-CAESAR

12

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

RAVI KISHAN

13

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

JYOTIKA

14

BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE

R. MADHAVAN

15

BEST ACTRESS IN A NEGATIVE ROLE

VIDYA BALAN

16

BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE

APARSHAKTI KHURANA

17

MOST VERSATILE ACTOR OF THE YEAR

ALLU ARJUN

18

MOST VERSATILE ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

SAI PALLAVI

19

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - MALE

LAKSHYA LALWANI

20

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - FEMALE

ANANYA PANDAY

21

FILM OF THE YEAR

KALKI 2898 AD

22

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

EMILIA PÉREZ

23

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

COLMAN DOMINGO

24

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN

25

BEST WEB SERIES

HEERAMANDI

26

BEST ACTOR IN A WEB SERIES

JITENDRA KUMAR

27

BEST ACTRESS IN A WEB SERIES

HUMA QURESHI

28

BEST DIRECTOR (WEB SERIES)

SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI

29

CRITICS BEST WEB SERIES

PANCHAYAT SEASON 3

30

CRITICS BEST ACTOR IN A WEB SERIES

VARUN DHAWAN

31

CRITICS BEST ACTRESS IN A WEB SERIES

SONAKSHI SINHA

32

CRITICS BEST DIRECTOR (WEB SERIES)

NIKHIL ADVANI

33

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (WEB SERIES)

VIVEK OBEROI

34

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (WEB SERIES)

SONALI BENDRE

35

BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE (WEB SERIES)

JAIDEEP AHLAWAT

36

BEST ACTRESS IN A NEGATIVE ROLE (WEB SERIES)

RAVEENA TANDON

37

BEST SHORT FILM

JASWANDA

38

BEST MUSIC DIRECTOR

DEVI SRI PRASAD

39

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER - MALE

MOHIT CHAUHAN

40

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER - FEMALE

SHILPA RAO

41

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

A. R. RAHMAN

42

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR – MUSIC

STEBIN BEN

43

SONG OF THE YEAR

VE HAANIYAAN

44

BEST BACKGROUND SCORE

AMIT TRIVEDI

45

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN MUSIC INDUSTRY

USHA UTHUP

46

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN FILM INDUSTRY

ZEENAT AMAN

47

EXCELLENCE IN INDIAN CINEMA – 25 YEARS & BEYOND

SHILPA SHETTY

48

TELEVISION SERIES OF THE YEAR

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

49

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

ARJIT TANEJA

50

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES

DEEPIKA SINGH

The celebration was full of memorable moments and was attended by luminaries like Zeenat Aman, Usha Uthup, Shiamak Davar, Amit Trivedi, Vikrant Massey, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Dhanshree Verma, Stebin Ben, Bosco-Caesar, Marzi Pestonji, Deepika Singh, Arjit Taneja and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast, among several others. The biggest highlight of the evening was the presence of the internationally acclaimed actress and Oscar nominee, who flew in all the way from Spain to accept her well-deserved Best International Actress Award for her film Emilia Pere

