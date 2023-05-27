Dahaad actor Vijay Varma reveals his attire for IIFA Rocks 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 : Vijay Varma, who is making waves for delivering a top-notch performance in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer web series, Dahaad, on Friday revealed what he will be wearing at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "I really enjoy wearing my south Indian Kerala style lungi, and I think it is a perfect outfit for a weather like this in Abu Dhabi."

Expressing gratitude for his achievements, actor Vijay Varma also talked about his love for fashion at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

"I think I am in a good place. I have been doing my work diligently. and I am just so happy that my efforts, our collective efforts have been received with so much love, and I feel lucky. I don't know how to hold on to this feeling, I don't know how to hold on to this momentum but I'll do my best to kind of keep doing," he told ANI.

Vijay, on Friday night, arrived in style on the green carpet at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Instagram, IIFA shared a picture of the actor on the official handle and captioned it, "Vijay Varma looking dapper as he walks the SOBHA Realty IIFA 2023 green carpet."

For the grand award night, the actor opted for an all-black outfit. He wore a black suit with a matching Shirt and accessorized his look with matching shoes.

The 'Darlings' actor made a graceful entry in his dapper look on the green carpet which impressed the paps.

The glittery award show is held every year to honour the actors, films, directors and other crafts in the Hindi film industry.

Farah Khan and Raj Kummar Rao are the hosts for IIFA Rocks 2023 this year. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the awards night on Saturday.

This year, several great films and performances are in the run for the top titles while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: Part One and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Hrithik Roshan are in the run for the Best Actor Male category award.

Recently, Vijay impressed his fans with his black outfit at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023.

For Cannes, Vijay chose a black suit, which he paired with the black bow below the collar.

Meanwhile, speaking of Vijay's films and shows, he is soaring high with the success of 'Dahaad', in which he portrayed the character of a psychopath with finesse.

The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

In the upcoming months, Vijay will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' and 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan.

