Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 4: Dilip Prabhavalkar’s Marathi Suspense Thriller Crosses Rs 5 Crore Mark in Four Days – Check Earnings

Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 4: The Marathi thriller Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar and directed by Subodh Khanolkar, has collected Rs 5.7 crore in its first four days of release. The film opened on September 12 and has maintained strong audience interest through its opening week. According to trade analyst Sacnilk, Dashavatar earned Rs 58 lakh on Friday. Collections rose to Rs 1.39 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.72 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film added Rs 1.01 crore to its total.

The movie recorded a Monday occupancy of 26.32 percent. Morning shows had 12.40 percent, afternoon shows 18.93 percent, evening shows 28.70 percent, and night shows nearly 45 percent.

Dashavatar tells the story of Babuli Mestri, played by Prabhavalkar, a devoted Dashavatari folk theatre artist from the Konkan region. The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Abhinay Berde, Ravi Kale, Vijay Kenkare, Sunil Tawde, and Aarti Wadagbalkar.