David Miller gets engaged, shares romantic pictures with his fiancee Camilla

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 31 : South African cricketer David Miller on Thursday announced his engagement to girlfriend Camilla Harris.

Taking to Instagram, Miller dropped shared lovey-dovey pictures with Camilla.

In the pictures, the couple is seen madly in love with each other. One of the images shows David and Camilla sealing the moment with a kiss.

Miller proposed to her cutely by getting down on one knee and holding a ring in his hand.

"She said YES! Camilla Miller, has a nice ring to it right?" Miller captioned the post.

Camilla also shared the good news with her followers on her Instagram account.

"Here is to a lifetime together with my soul mate. You make me so incredibly happy! I love you," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑪𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂 𝑯𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒔 (@camillaharris__)

Miller chose to propose to Camilla at a romantic location Mpala Jena in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Miller was retained by Paarl Royals ahead of the 2024 edition of South Africa's explosive T20 league - SA20.

Along with Miller, spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin, pacer Lungi Ngidi, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, top-order batter Wihan Lubbe, and wicket-keeper batter Dane Vilas have all been retained by the Royals, along with domestic talent which includes batter Mitchell van Buuren, all-rounder Ferisco Adams, and pacers Codi Yusuf and Evan Jones.

The franchise has also stuck with an experienced trio of overseas players with T20 World Cup-winning captain and highest scorer in SA20 2023 Jos Buttler, English opener Jason Roy and West Indies' seamer Obed McCoy, all set to continue with the franchise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor