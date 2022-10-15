Day after sharing pic dressed as groom with a bride, Rajev Paul rubbishes news of marriage; blames it on ..

It appears that for a publicity stunt celebrities can go to any extent as recently 'Bigg Boss 6' contestant Rajev Paul fuelled wedding rumours but hours later dismissed.

On Friday, Rajev took to Instagram and posted a picture of him in wedding wear, posing with a girl. More than the picture, it was his caption that actually made people believe that the actor has got married for the second time.

"They say once bitten twice shy...But still..It's worth a try...Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai...Well...now it's time..Happiness for all," he captioned the post without revealing the face of the girl and her name.

As soon as Rajev dropped the picture of him dressed as a groom, netizens chimed in the comment section to congratulate him. But, on Saturday afternoon, Rajev, who was previously married to actor Delnaz, clarified that the particular image was from a wedding sequence from his show 'Sasuraal Simar Ka 2'.

"Combination of bad internet and low battery after a fun post results in a post going viral. Fact. All the family members of my show SSK2 are actually getting re-married..Including my character GiriRaj Oswal..That's exactly what I said Once bitten twice shy All are getting married Happiness for all...But I appreciate all the love that I accidentally recieved from my friends from the media and the industry, actually congratulating me for my supposed marriage," he posted.

Rajev added, "Thank you so much...Magar why are you all so keen to get me married..Khush rehne do na yaar. Happiness for all nevertheless."

Rajev was married to Delnaaz for 14 years before their separation in 2010 and subsequent divorce in 2012. His wedding rumours emerged weeks after Delnaaz's boyfriend, DJ Percy Karkaria asked her to "get old with him".

( With inputs from ANI )

