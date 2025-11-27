De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 66 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 continued its steady run at the box office on Day 13. The film collected Rs 1.35 crore on Wednesday, taking its total domestic earnings to around Rs 66.35 crore, according to the Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 7.97 percent Hindi occupancy on November 26, 2025. Morning occupancy stood at 5.46 percent, afternoon at 8.14 percent, evening at 7.55 percent and night shows reached 10.73 percent.

The romcom sequel opened with Rs 8.75 crore and showed some growth over its first weekend. It ended its first week with Rs 51.1 crore. The second weekend brought Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, Rs 4 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.35 crore on Sunday.

Day-wise India collections (as per Sacnilk)

Day 1: Rs 8.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 13.75 crore

Day 4: Rs 4.25 crore

Day 5: Rs 5.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 8: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 9: Rs 4 crore

Day 10: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 11: Rs 1.5 crore

Day 12: Rs 1.8 crore

Day 13: Rs 1.35 crore

Total: Rs 66.35 crore

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the romantic comedy follows the story of Ashish and Ayesha as they face family resistance due to their age gap. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Sanjeev Seth. The film has been directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

De Pyaar De 2 Trailer

The film continues its theatrical run and is expected to release on Netflix in January 2026.