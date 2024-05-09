Deepak Tijori recalls how he was made to 'cycle like a maniac' for Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’

New Delhi, May 9 As his film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' starring Aamir Khan is set to complete 32 years in Hindi cinema on May 22, actor Deepak Tijori took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he was made to "cycle like a maniac" for one of the most "unusual films" he did back then.

Describing it as an "experience", Deepak, who played the antagonist Shekhar Malhotra in the film, told IANS: "It was a new genre, a new thought, a coming-of-age subject for me, and the complete setup, the style of (director) Mansoor Khan working itself, was unique.”

He revealed it was not about working with a star, Deepak said about Aamir.

“Aamir was of course known to me, so it wasn’t about working with a star, as we were senior juniors from the same college, and we had done work before too, where I had played a small role as his friend."

Deepak played a sports champion of his college competing against Aamir in the film, which also stars Pooja Bedi and Ayesha Jhulka.

“I wasn’t into diet and stuff, but yes, I was made to cycle like a maniac. I remember the first day when Aamir and Mansoor Khan and all the national cyclists were shocked, as I was nothing close to being a sportsman who could ever be a cyclist,” he said.

“I was so far from that, so I was handed over to some national champions who were in the race with us, as contestants, and they started coaching, which was when I used to do nothing but cycle in the gym, and wherever and whenever.”

With all the workouts for the film, Deepak recalls that his thighs “had become like rocky mountains”.

“But thanks to ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ I found a new me, as an actor, and as in also a new character, that became ‘The Shekhar Malhotra’, who is still remembered, thanks to Aamir for recommending me to Mansoor.”

Deepak also talked about the director Mansoor, whom he described as intriguing “as he wasn’t a typical Bollywood director breed."

Sharing an anecdote, the actor said: "I remember before my fight scene with Mamik Singh (Aamir’s elder brother in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’). Mansoor called Aamir and me in his room, the evening before we were going to shoot.”

“Asked us, 'so, tomorrow is Mamik’s fight sequence with Deepak, so Aamir in your opinion what should be happening, as should it be a one-way fight where Deepak gets beaten, or Mamik and Deepak should be fighting as equals, or what do you think.”

“Aamir gave his two bits, and my turn came.”

Praising the director, he shared that Mansoor was not one of those arrogant and egoistic directors, but a very natural and considerate person.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor