Deepika Padukone adds desi touch to BAFTA 2024 in shimmer saree

London [UK], February 18 : Actor Deepika Padukone made heads turn on the red carpet of the BAFT Awards 2024.

The 'Fighter' star donned a golden and silver-hued shimmery saree with sequins work all over it.

She paired it with a matching blouse with strappy sleeves.

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes. Her messy hair bun and statement earrings definitely accentuated her look.

Taking to Instagram stories, Deepika treated fans with a glimpse of her look.

After her big appearance at the Oscars last year, she will represent India at the awards ceremony as one of the presenters.

Deepika recently expressed gratitude for being chosen as a BAFTA Award presenter.

The list also includes former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of 'Bridgerton' fme, 'Wonka' Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant and 'Emily in Paris's' Lily Collins.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika recently shared a post on her stories that she captioned, "Gratitude."

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, set to take place today (February 18) at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

Attendees will include 'Saltburn' star Barry Keoghan, 'Maestro' actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, 'Oppenheimer' lead Cillian Murphy and directors Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and Yorgos Lanthimos, as per Variety.

Last year, Deepika made India proud as she was one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023.

On the film front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside south actor Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor