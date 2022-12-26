Deepika Padukone and hubby Ranveer Singh jet off to Alibaug for New Year?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Gateway of India as they boarded a jetty and set off to Alibaug to welcome New Year.The couple had travelled to Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on December 18. Deepika had unveiled the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy ahead of the match. She returned to India on Friday.

In a video shared on Instagram by the paparazzi, Ranveer and Deepika made their way towards the Gateway of India in Colaba, Mumbai surrounded by their bodyguards. Ranveer wore a black T-shirt with jeans and white shoes. He also opted for a black-and-white checkered cap. , Deepika was dressed in a matching white sweatshirt and pants, along with a large black bag. Both of them wore sunglasses for the trip. Ranveer's latest film, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, released on Friday. The film, based on William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Johnny Lever. The actor and Varun have double roles in the film. The comedy film has had a lackluster opening at the box office, earning only ₹12.65 crore nett domestically in two days.