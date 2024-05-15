Deepika Padukone embraces her 'Desi' side amid babymoon bliss

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Bollywood's beloved power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are currently basking in the joys of their babymoon, enjoying a luxurious retreat in anticipation of their forthcoming parenthood.

Amidst the serenity of their vacation, Deepika recently shared a heartwarming post on social media, playfully affirming her 'desi' identity.

The post in question came from none other than chef Kunal Kapur, who humorously highlighted the significance of a spoon with a fancy handle, cheekily suggesting it as "the national spoon of India."

Inquiring, "Are you even desi if you don't have this spoon?" Kapur's jest struck a chord with Deepika, who reposted the message on her Instagram stories with a sticker boldly proclaiming 'Truth.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Singham Again,' the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast.

Joining her are industry stalwarts including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

But that's not all on her plate. Deepika Padukone is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD,' sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Additionally, she's gearing up for 'The Intern,' a promising project where she will star alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor