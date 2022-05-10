Deepika Padukone leaves for Cannes Film Festival to represent India

Deepika Padukone left for Cannes earlier today and is all set to take her place as one of the jury members at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who has been a regular attendee of the festival since 2017, was spotted at Mumbai’s airport on Tuesday. Deepika is the only Indian artiste on the panel. The festival will kick off on May 16 and will end on May 28. The Gehraiyaan actor is expected to walk the red carpet on all 10 days.

Deepika Padukone, who was chosen to be part of the exclusive and very illustrious jury for the 75th Festival De Cannes, is part of an eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. She is joined by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway.

