Deepika Padukone's stylish entry with dad Prakash Padukone at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : When it comes to airport fashion, actor Deepika Padukone knows best how to steal attention with her sartorial choices.

On Friday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

Clad in an all-white co-ord set, she looked gorgeous as ever. The former badminton star was seen in formal attire.

Deepika even happily posed for the paps and greeted them "Good morning."

It is currently unclear if the father-daughter duo was travelling to their hometown Banglore or jetting off for a family vacation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film 'Project K' opposite actor Prabhas. She also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year's biggest hit, Pathaan.

'Fighter', which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Earlier this year, she attended Oscars 2023 as a presenter. She took over the Oscars stage solo and introduced RRR's song, Naatu Naatu right before its live performance.

Speaking about the song, she said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

Recently, she shared backstage pictures from historic Oscars 2023.

