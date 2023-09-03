Deols celebrate success of Gadar 2 with star studded bash

Actor Sunny Deol on Saturday night hosted a success party in Mumbai for his film Gadar 2. Many Bollywood celebrities were seen at the event including Shah Rukh Khan his wife Gauri Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ananya Panday among many others.

Gadar 2 which released in theatres on August 11 has so far earned nearly ₹494 crore. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.Gadar 2 will be entering the Rs 500 crore nett India mark by the end of its fourth week or start of the fifth week. It will become only the second Hindi origin film after Pathaan to enter this coveted club. With successes at frequent intervals for the Hindi Film Industry, it seems like the industry is well and truly back. There are numerous biggies that are set to light up the silver screens in the weeks to come. It won't at all be surprising if 2023 becomes the highest grossing year for Bollywood.