'Dev D' actor Anjum Batra has his reel fan moment in '83'

Mumbai, Dec 23 'Dev D' actor Anjum Batra plays an ardent cricket fan in Kabir Khan's much-awaited cricket drama, '83'. And he promises that the movie will be a treat for both diehard cricket fans and patriots.

Speaking about his character, Batra said: "My character Kulwant Singh Toor is a migrant from Punjab who works as a mechanic for an Englishman. He can go to any extent to watch a cricket match and desperately wants India to lift the World Cup."

After acting in movies such as 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana' (with '83' co-star Saqib Saleem's sister, Humra Quraishi) and 'Namaste England', Anjum is pinning his professional hopes on '83'. He says he believes audiences will relate with Kulwant, because India is a nation of cricket fans.

He said: "I am sure the audience will love my character as he is a real-life character with real feelings. I have played real-life characters for crime series such as 'Crime Patrol', 'Savdhaan India' and 'Code Red', but shooting for '83' was a completely different experience because it is imbued with patriotism. I kept getting goosebumps when I was shooting for it."

