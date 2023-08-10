Dhanush rushes to watch Rajinikanth"s first day first show of Jailer

large number of fans thronged cinema halls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday as Superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller film Jailer hit the big screens today. Several fans of the legendary actor were spotted at the cinema halls early morning. Among them was actor Dhanush.In a photo surfaced online, the Captain Miller star was spotted running up the stairs to catch the show. His bodyguards were seen running behind him.

For the screening, Dhanush tried to go undercover. He was seen wearing a beige shirt with a pair of black pants and covered his head with a cap. The photo was shared by the theatre on their official Twitter handle with the caption, “The Ardent #Thalaivar Fan Mr. D at #FansFortRohini to celebrate #Jailer with fans."Over the years, Dhanush has ensured to catch at least one of the shows on the release day of Rajinikanth’s film. In 2019, he made his way to the theatres at 4 am with Rajinikanth’s family to watch Petta. Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the South superstar’s eldest daughter, in 2004. They have two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja. However, in January 2022, the couple left fans in shock after they announced their separation. They are currently co-parenting their sons.