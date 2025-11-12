Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai

Doctors at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 12, issued a hospital bulletin stating that veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has now been taken to his residence. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows an ambulance at high speed rush him to his residence, where his supporters and fans are watching the vehicle.

An official statement has been issued by the Deol family saying that veteran actor has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. "We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time," the statement reads.

"We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you," the statement stated further.

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning as he complained of breathlessness. Amidst his death rumours which flooded, his family denied the news reports.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update, the doctor from Breach Candy hospital was quoted by PTI as saying, "Dharmendra discharged from hospital, family decides to take him home." "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.