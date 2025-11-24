Dharmendra no more: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, Ranveer pay condolences, spotted at crematorium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Soon after news of Dharmendra's passing broke on Monday, members of the film fraternity rushed to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, where the last rites of Bollywood veteran were performed.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving at the cremation ground to pay condolences to the Deol family.

Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Salman Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and several others also paid their last respects.

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health.

Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

