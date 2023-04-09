Dharmendra posts happy pics with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon as they wrap up their next untitled film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : Legendary actor Dharmendra, on Sunday, posted happy pictures with actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the trio wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming untitled film.

Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra shared a picture with Shahid which he captioned, "Friends, A good fun to work with Shahid and other co-stars."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

In the picture, the 'Sholay' actor could be seen smiling along with Shahid.

Dharmendra donned a colourful sweater and a matching scarf and completed his look with a French cap and black shades.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor on the other hand donned a denim jacket over a white T-shirt.

Soon after the 'Apne' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

The 'Jersey' actor commented, "Sir you are evergreen was such an honour to share the frame with you. Love you."

In another post, Dharmendra shared a picture with actor Kriti Sanon which he captioned, "Maddock Films Extremely happy to know the date of release Good Luck to the whole unit of MADDOCK FILMS ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

In the picture, he could be seen holding Kriti's hand.

The 'Lukka Chuppi' actor commented on the post and wrote, "You are the best sir."

The makers recently unveiled the first look of the actors and undoubtedly Kriti and Shahid looked super hot together. In the image, Shahid and Kriti can be seen sitting on a bike and facing each other. Amidst a sunset backdrop, the actors can be seen in an intimate pose, garnering fans' attention.

Written and Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the yet-to-be-titled film will hit cinemas this October. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar have produced it.

Meanwhile, Shahid will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Kriti, on the other hand, also has 'Ganapath' with actor Tiger Shroff in his kitty.

Kriti has also teamed up with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan for 'The Crew'. Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of the film.

Dharmendra, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky aur R Ki Prem Kah' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor