Dharmendra to miss grandson Karan Deol’s pre-wedding celebrations

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to marry Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya. While videos and photos of Bobby, Sunny and Abhay Deol making merry at Karan’s pre-wedding festivities have already surfaced on social media, veteran star Dharmendra has decided to give his grandson’s pre-wedding functions a miss. Dharmendra would only be attending Karan and Drisha’s wedding ceremony. Explaining the reason behind his decision, the Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahaani actor told ETimes, “Let the children have fun. If I am around they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun.”

Karan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a few months ago in a private ceremony. Their wedding will reportedly take place between June 16-18. The actor has been dating Drisha for many years. She is reportedly the great granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. Drisha is based in Dubai, where she works as a manager at a travel agency. The duo will reportedly tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, and have locked Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra as their wedding venue.

Karan is the first child of Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol. He made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film will also star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He had earlier been a assistant director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and also rapped in a Diljit Dosanjh song in the film.