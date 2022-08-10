Dheeraj Dhoopar, wife Vinny Arora welcome their first child

Dheeraj Dhooper has announced the birth of his first child. The actor and his wife, actor Vinny Arora Dhoopar, welcomed a baby boy Wednesday morning. Dheeraj shared the good news on Instagram and was showered with congratulatory messages from his friends, colleagues and fans.

Sharing a poster that read, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-2022. Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj.” He captioned it on Instagram, “It’s a BOY #babydhoopar.” He also shared a monochrome picture of Vinny and him from her maternity photo shoot. His wife Vinny commented on his post, “All of God’s grace in one tiny face.