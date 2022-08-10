Dheeraj Dhoopar, wife Vinny Arora welcome their first child
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2022 10:31 AM 2022-08-10T10:31:13+5:30 2022-08-10T10:31:44+5:30
Dheeraj Dhooper has announced the birth of his first child. The actor and his wife, actor Vinny Arora Dhoopar, welcomed ...
Dheeraj Dhooper has announced the birth of his first child. The actor and his wife, actor Vinny Arora Dhoopar, welcomed a baby boy Wednesday morning. Dheeraj shared the good news on Instagram and was showered with congratulatory messages from his friends, colleagues and fans.
Sharing a poster that read, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-2022. Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj.” He captioned it on Instagram, “It’s a BOY #babydhoopar.” He also shared a monochrome picture of Vinny and him from her maternity photo shoot. His wife Vinny commented on his post, “All of God’s grace in one tiny face.Open in app