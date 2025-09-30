Did Anusha Dandekar Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Karan Kundra of Cheating During Their Relationship?

Bollywood actress Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra were in relationship for five years. Their social media were filled with the post of each other which seemed to be deep in love, however they eventually broke up. Both have never talked about the breakup and reason behind it. But recently, Anusha Dandekar opened up about their relationship and hinted at infidelity.

In recent podcast, Anusha shared her experience with a dating app. Without naming, Karan, she revealed that she was signed to do campaigns for the app (Bumble) and had also secured a deal for her then-boyfriend to join the campaign alongside her. Anusha said, "The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together. Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai."

"Apparently, I am the gold digger. Even though I used to give him work. He would tell people that he is with me just for work," added Dandekar. Anusha and Karan dated from 2016 to 2019, though their breakup wasn't confirmed until late 2020 via Anusha's Instagram post. Karan is now in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, whom he met and fell in love with on Bigg Boss 15.