Did BTS RM Just Addressed Jungkook Dating Rumours ? Here's What He Said (Watch Video)

BTs is global K-pop band who has paved the way in music industry and created their identity. Its been decades BTS seven members are creating musical magic in their fan's heart. In 2022 BTS Jin, joined military followed by other members to full-fill their mandatory service and in 2025 all the members got discharged from the service and are currently working on the music. Recently, BTS member Jungkook dating rumours, Aespa’s Winter Spark surfaced on social media.

In recent, broadcast Rm indirectly addressed these rumours and limits of his responsibilities as leader, after all members are in their 30s. While aware of the group's activities, RM stated his limited ability to intervene in other members' private lives. He noted that unlike BTS's active period around 2017-2018, he can no longer speak for the entire team. RM explained that he can't fully disclose behind-the-scenes details and emphasized that he is just one individual, as each member is now independent with their own boundaries, lifestyles, and personalities. Therefore, the expectation for him to manage or intervene in their personal matters is no longer applicable.

RM in his recent live said he’s aware of what’s going on, but there’s nothing he can do about someone else’s situation.



It really sounds like he's fed up and implying that Jungkook needs to take responsibility for his own actions.

남준아ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ울애들도 다 알고 듣고 보고 있는거ㅠㅠ



🐨이제 제 주변에도 아미 분들이 계세요 그래서 막 무슨일이 생기면 이제 막 달려와서 알려주시는 분도 있고 뭐 막 뭘 보내주시는 분도 있고 이런데 제가 이제 뭐라고 해야될까요 라이브니까 말이 조심스럽죠 근데 뭐 제가 무슨 일이 생기면은… pic.twitter.com/AN84bVtc8q — 꾹이모나 🐰 (@JJUNGKOOK_mona) December 6, 2025

RM expressed gratitude that his team has remained intact despite facing numerous challenges. He disclaimed responsibility for the actions of individual members and dismissed the notion that his role requires him to control them. Fans speculated that RM's comments alluded to recent controversies surrounding Jungkook's dating life, interpreting RM's tone as frustration over being associated with situations beyond his control due to his leadership position.