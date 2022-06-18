'DID L'il Masters 5' contestants' mom fetes Sonali with mogra garland

Mumbai, June 18 Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who will be seen as celebrity guest on 'DID L'il Masters 5', felt overwhelmed with the gesture of one of the contestant Sagar's mother after his performance.

She presented mogre ka gajra (garland) to Sonali while saying that in their culture, they offer these flowers to God, and that's why she is doing it.

Sonali expressed her gratitude and said: "Thank you so much, but I don't think I have done anything so big to get such an honour. This is all Sagar's hard work that is paying off today."

The show is judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza.

'DID L'il Masters 5' airs on Zee TV.

