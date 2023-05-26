Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 26 : Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently attending the IIFA in Abu Dhabi. While the actors are grabbing the attention for their presence, one of their videos has also become the talk of the town. Vicky Kaushal can be seen in a video from the event while taking a picture with a fan as Salman enters from the opposite side, escorted by his security.

Vicky attempts to shake hands with Salman, but the actor's bodyguards appear to be in the way. As the video went viral on social media, many have reacted to the video.

Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rajkummar Rao, Badshah and others are attending the event.

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi kick-started the IIFA 2023 journey with a press conference. The mega celebrations will start today with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh.

The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan has wrapped up the shoot of his movie 'Tiger 3' as he informed the media at the event. Earlier, he shared a picture from the sets of 'Tiger 3' and revealed that he got injured while lifting a dumbbell.

'Tiger 3' is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the 'Tiger' franchise after 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. It also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film. Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra and Varinder Singh Ghuman will be seen in the supporting roles.

