Did You Know This Actress Faked Her Death Before Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey's sudden demise has shocked the media. Last Friday, the actress announced her death from cervical cancer on her official Instagram account, causing widespread surprise at her passing at such a young age. The next day, she clarified on social media that it was a ploy to raise awareness about cervical cancer. The revelation that Poonam Pandey had fabricated news of her own death caused a stir on social media, prompting calls for legal action against the actress. Surprisingly, this is not the first instance of someone faking their death.

In 1995, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt spread false news about the death of Manisha Koirala, the lead actress in his film "Criminal." As part of the film's promotion, a poster featuring the actress was published in a newspaper with the headline: "Manisha Koirala has died." In the movie, which also starred Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan, Koirala's character was killed by a doctor.

Poonam Pandey's Apology

Following this incident, there is widespread anger towards Poonam Pandey as people feel she has manipulated their emotions. Both she and her company have posted an apology letter. In the apology, she expressed, "We believe in this cause and stand by this campaign that we started working on 4 months ago with the right intentions, with Schbang being the brains behind the campaign."