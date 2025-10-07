Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ Was an Absolute Thrill to Perform": Nora Fatehi Breaks Records with Her Stunning Performance in the Thamma Song

There’s no denying it, when Nora Fatehi steps into frame, it’s nothing short of explosive. With ‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ from the upcoming film Thamma, Nora stuns audiences once again, delivering a performance that’s pure cinematic electricity. Her commanding presence, flawless expressions, and fierce choreography turn every frame into a moment of power and glamour. It’s not just another song, it’s a Nora Fatehi spectacle, reminding everyone why she remains the original performer who brings unstoppable energy and allure to Bollywood’s biggest song of the year.

The last time Nora lit up the screen in “Kamariya” from Stree, the track stormed global charts with over 430 million views, setting a new benchmark for Bollywood dance anthems. With ‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’, she raises that bar higher, blending style, strength, and spectacle in what’s already being hailed as the biggest dance track of the year.

Speaking about the experience, Nora Fatehi said, “‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ was an absolute thrill to perform. Feeling every beat and knowing the audience would want to groove along made it so exciting. This song is completely explosive and continues the era of high-energy performances and iconic Bollywood glamour — the same spirit the audience has always loved seeing from me. The choreography is powerful, the hook step is catchy, and every moment on set felt like moving to the heartbeat of the music itself.” Backed by Maddock Films’ larger-than-life production, ‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ dazzles with seamless choreography, stunning styling, and a visually arresting treatment, bold, glamorous, and electrifying in every frame.

“Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka” from Thamma, has taken the internet by storm, breaking records within hours of its release. Fans turned it into an overnight phenomenon—1.2 million views in just 10 minutes and a staggering 3 million within the first hour! Fans across the globe are flooding social media with praise, celebrating her unmatched screen presence and commanding performance.