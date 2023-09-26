Dilip Kumar’s younger sister Saeeda Khan passes away

Dilip Kumar’s younger sister Saeeda Khan has sadly passed away. She was suffering various health problems for quite some time and breathed her last few days ago.A condolence meeting will be held on 26th September at Bandra’s Mehboob Studios. Saeeda was married to Iqbal Khan who was the son of Producer Mehboob Khan. Iqbal passed away in 2018. He was the trustee of Mehboob Studios, which was founded by his father in 1954.

For those unversed, Dilip Kumar's other sister Farida was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She was taken care by the late Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Bau and Fareida's nephews Imran and Saqib.