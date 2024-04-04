"Diljit and I had the privilege of playing...": Parineeti Chopra on being part of Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Actress Parineeti Chopra can't wait for the audience to see what magic director Imtiaz Ali has created in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' film, which features the former and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti will be seen essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur.

As film's release is around the corner, Parineeti on Thursday dropped a post in which she shared her experience.

"Diljit and I had the privilege of playing the role of two legends who changed the music landscape in India... recreating their famous images in the film and seeing them again today gives me goosebumps. Cannot wait to share the world of Chamkila with everyone (heart emojis) #Chamkila. Wouldn't have been the same without my jodidaar," Parineeti wrote.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' will be out on Netflix on April 12.

