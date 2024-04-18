Director Sandeep Vanga slams Adil Hussain for calling ‘Kabir Singh’ a 'misogynistic' film

Mumbai, April 18 Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who delivered the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster ‘Animal’ last year, doesn’t take criticism lightly.

The director has slammed actor Adil Hussain for his remarks on the 2019 film ‘Kabir Singh’ starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role.

Adil had told the YouTube channel AP Podcast that he agreed to do Kabir Singh without reading the script, calling it the only film he regrets being a part of.

“That's the only film in my life that I did without reading the script, without watching the Telugu movie it was based on. I went to see ‘Kabir Singh’ in Delhi and after 20 minutes, I just walked out. The only film that I have regretted doing to date is ‘Kabir Singh’ because I think it is misogynistic and makes me feel small as a human being,” Adil said.

Vanga took to his X handle on Thursday and shared a clip from the interaction with Adil, saying he will replace Adil’s face in the film with the help of artificial intelligence.

“Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to you as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting you, knowing that your greed is bigger than your passion. Now I'll save you from shame by replacing Your face with AI help. Now smile properly," Vanga posted.

