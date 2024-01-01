Director Siddharth Anand Reveals Runtime of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Fighter'

Excitement is building as fans eagerly await the release of the action-packed film 'Fighter,' marking the first-time collaboration between Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The recently unveiled trailer has heightened anticipation, showcasing the sizzling on-screen chemistry between the two.

Addressing earlier rumors about the film's runtime, initially suggesting a lengthy 3 hours and 10 minutes, Director Siddharth Anand took to social media to dispel these speculations. He confirmed a more concise runtime of under 2 hours and 40 minutes, sparking a positive reaction from fans and alleviating concerns about the film's duration. Anand wrote, "#Fighter run time rumours. Real run time is under 2 hours 40 minutes."

#Fighter run time rumours. Real run time is under 2 hours 40 minutes — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) December 31, 2023

In 'Fighter,' Hrithik and Deepika portray the roles of Airforce officers Patty and Minni, engaging in thrilling missions and executing high-octane stunts with their respective aircraft. The on-screen partnership promises an exhilarating cinematic experience. The trailer, unveiled in December 2023, provided a tantalizing glimpse, elevating expectations for the film's release.

Beyond the lead actors, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. 'Fighter' is all set for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024, promising an exciting start to the new year.

Director Siddharth Anand, riding high on the success of his previous blockbuster 'Pathaan' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to garner high expectations for the upcoming film, solidifying his reputation as a director with a winning streak. Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, 'Fighter' has been made with an estimated budget of Rs 250 crore.