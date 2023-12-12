Disha Salian Death Case: Maharashtra Government issues order to form SIT team

The Disha Salian death case, marked by political controversies, has taken a new turn with the Maharashtra government issuing an order to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Mumbai Police has been directed to form the SIT, led by additional police commissioners, to thoroughly investigate the matter. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a probe during the winter session. Now, the Mumbai Police has received written orders for the SIT's formation. Initially, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated the Disha Salian death case, emphasizing that there was no political angle. The CBI concluded that Disha's death resulted from a fall during a party, supported by forensic reports. The focus of the CBI, however, remained on the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, and no separate case was filed for Disha Salian.

Now speculations and demands for the scrutiny of Aditya Thackeray, a prominent figure in the Thackeray group, have surfaced in connection with the Disha Salian case. The SIT investigation is expected to provide insights into his involvement, addressing ongoing discussions and demands. Allegations against Aditya Thackeray have led to calls for tracing his location and conducting a narcotic test. Despite these accusations, the Thackeray family has maintained composure, responding to the claims in a disciplined manner. Continuous accusations against Aditya Thackeray raise questions about his potential involvement in the Disha Salian case. The SIT investigation is anticipated to reveal additional information, bringing forth various reports and evidence. The Thackeray family's measured response adds an element of anticipation as the investigation unfolds.

Who is Disha Salian?

Disha Salian, a talent manager in Mumbai, passed away on June 8, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. The post-mortem was conducted on June 11, raising questions about the two-day delay in performing the autopsy. Some concerns were raised about the handling of the case and the delay in conducting the autopsy. The circumstances surrounding Disha Salian's death have prompted various questions, and the investigation is ongoing.