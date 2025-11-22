Divine releases new single 'You & I'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 : Divine has reimagined the 1975 track 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from the cult film Sholay.

On Saturday, Divine released 'You & I', which features Kalyani Priyadarshan.

In a press note, he said, "Sholay shaped so much of our collective memory, and 'Mehbooba' is a melody that lives forever. With 'You & I,' I wanted to pay tribute to that legacy while giving it a fresh energy that my fans can vibe with."

Kalyani Priyadarshan stated, "It was my first time shooting a music video. It felt different from anything I'd done before. I realised that the music world functions in its own unique rhythm. Films involve detailed planning, but this music video thrives on flexibility, instinct and mood. The crew's energy was incredible, fun, vibrant and truly very supportive. Instead of sticking to a rigid plan, we created based on the vibe of the moment, capturing whatever felt authentic. It was a collaborative, mood-driven process that felt creatively liberating. I walked away with a whole new appreciation for what goes into making a music video."

'You & I' which will be a part of DIVINE's fifth studio album 'Walking On Water' is released through Gully Gang Records in partnership with Universal Music and is now available on all streaming platforms.

