Divya Dutta shares lessons on co-existence as questions people’s narcissism

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actress Divya Dutta, who is known for films like ‘Badlapur’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Veer-Zaara’ and others, has spoken up on the importance of co-existence.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which she spoke about how stray animals live their own lives without disturbing anyone.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Co-existence, chahein to sab ek sath exist kar sakte hain, ek jagah pe..haq hai sabka barabar. upar wale ne diya. Thoda patiently aur tolerance ke sath handle karein to sab ho sakta hai..hum human race akele hi rahenge iss duniya mei , jo chahiye rakhenge jo nahin chahiye hata denge...sahi hai? Hoping and praying, sab theek hoga. I’m sure hoga (If they want to, everyone can exist together in one place. Everyone has an equal right. The one above gave it. If you handle it with a little patience and tolerance, everything is possible. The human race will be alone in this world, keeping what they want and removing what they don't... right? Hoping and praying, everything will be alright. I'm sure it will happen)”.

This comes amid the Supreme Court issued a statement criticising individuals and groups who feed stray dogs in public areas, asking rhetorically why they don’t feed them at home or take responsibility for them personally instead of leaving them on busy streets where they can bite or scare people.

The Court also made it clear that harassment of women dog feeders must be dealt with under criminal law, underscoring that while feeding in undesignated spaces is a problem for public safety, harassment of feeders is not acceptable.

The court suggested that those who want to feed stray dogs should take them into their own homes or care for them, rather than encouraging them to congregate in public spaces.

