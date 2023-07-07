Divya Khosla Kumar’s mother passes away; actress pens an emotional tribute

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar’s wife and ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ actress Divya Khosla Kumar lost her mother recently and she took to Instagram to share the sad news. Posting a bunch of pictures of with her ‘mamma’, Divya mourned her loss by penning an emotional note in the caption. She wrote, ‘Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma. Om Shanti ……Daughter of Anita Khosla’.

The first picture in Divya’s post was a screenshot of a phone call of 53 mins with her late mother. She also shared some selfies and solo pictures of her mother along with an old photograph which saw little Divya wrapped around the shoulders of her ‘mamma’. Several celebs commented on Divya’s post and paid their condolences to her late mother. Pulkit Samrat wrote, ‘Prayers and strength to you Divya..May her soul rest in peace’, whereas Mahi Vij and Kanika Kapoor commented saying ‘RIP’. Urvashi Rautela also wrote a long comment as a tribute to Divya’s mother, part of which read, ‘Aunty’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known her.’ Meanwhile on the work front, Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen in ‘Yaariyan 2’ next which also stars Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain and Priya Prakash Warrier