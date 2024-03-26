Divya Khossla talks about Telugu debut; says 'story was my motivational factor'

Mumbai, March 26 Filmmaker-actress Divya Khossla is ready to make her Telugu debut with 'Hero Heeroine'.

The actress said it was the story of the upcoming film, directed by Suresh Krissna, which motivated her to take up the role.

“My work always excites me and I think that’s the place where I find so much happiness being on the sets and performing. My craft is something I connect so much with… I feel like only focussing on my craft. I am very excited about my Telugu debut,” Divya told IANS.

Talking about the film, she said: “I think it is connected with the story. It was my motivational factor and of course the director Suresh Krissna, he is very senior. He has worked with Rajinikanth and delivered iconic films.”

Her reaction on getting to work with the filmmaker, who has previously directed superstar Rajinikanth in four films such as 'Annamalai', 'Veera', 'Baashha' and 'Baba'.

Divya said: “I was like ‘wow I am getting to work with such a big director in the south’.”

The actress then heaped praise on producer Prerna Arora and added: “It is such a good feeling to be working with a female producer and I think women are the way forward.”

The filmmaker-actress shared that she has another film lined up for release. However, she did not divulge much about it.

“Another film of mine will be releasing soon which is complete. It's not announced yet that it will be released soon. I am very excited about it,” she said.

