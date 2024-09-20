Divya Khossla’s Superhit Thriller Savi To Have Its World Premiere on the 21st of September

Actress Divya Khossla delivered a stellar performance in Abhinay Deo-directed Savi. The film released in theaters in May went on to get an amazing response from the audience all over the country. Along with the critical acclaim the film also brought heaps of praise for Divya, it was her endearing performance in this jailbreak drama that added to the film's impact. After a successful run in theaters and on OTT, Savi is also set to have its world premiere on 21st September.

Savi will feature on Sony Max at 8pm on 21st September. Given the film's interesting story and strong performances, Savi will feature in a prime time slot on a weekend. In terms of its success, Savi managed to win acclaim on all fronts, it was successful at the box office. After witnessing strong word of mouth and houseful shows, its run on OTT was also very successful. The film was trending at number 1 in terms of views and was quite lauded. Divya also won a few awards under the Best Actress and Global Performer categories for her role in and as Savi.

Talking about Savi's world premiere, Divya Khossla says, “I feel very happy to know, Savi is reaching every part of the world. It is a big validation for an actor when his or her film is seen across the globe. Savi is already very special to me, not only because it was loved so much, but also because I majorly shouldered the responsibility of the story. It all revolved around my character, it came with its pressure but was also very thrilling. To see it get appreciated this much makes me feel quite overwhelmed. I hope people across the world like the film as much as the people who loved it in the country.”

Savi also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor in important roles. The film directed by Abhinay Deo was produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Vishesh Films. Savi had its theatrical release on 31st May.