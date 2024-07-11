Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed of passports, valuable items in Europe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : The Europe vacation turned out to be a nightmare for Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya as they fell victim to a robbery.

The popular television couple lost belongings like wallets, passports, and valuable items.

Taking to Instagram stories, Divyanka updated her fans about the situation, she wrote, "Vivek & I are safe and sound but most of our essentials, passports. bank cards and expensive goods are gone from our car in a resort property. Just hoping for prompt help from the embassy."

Divyanka later shared a note where she called out those telling him that they should have taken better care of things.

The statement read, "The car was parked in a secured resort property when the break - in happened. Please do not trouble us suggesting how the care should have been taken. The resort knew about the 'luggage in car' status and they were cool about it. This can happen to anyone. But I hope it doesn't. Be of help if you can, or empathise. If that's seemingly difficult...Please go ahead doing your business."

She also shared the current situation, "Getting a detailed report done at the local police station right now."

Vivek posted a video of the car revealing the details about the incident that happened with them.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya went to Europe to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary.

Earlier, sharing the pictures from Europe, Divyanka wished her husband Vivek Dahiya happy wedding anniversary and wrote in the caption, "Saath...Yeh zindagi ek khubsoorat carousel si hi hai! Happy wedding anniversary... from us to us."

Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal.

