DJ Ganesh, Mishaal Advani, Hari-Sukhmani entertain Sid-Kiara's guests

Jaipur, Feb 6 The mehendi ceremony of Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will soon tie the nuptial knot, was performed on Monday in the presence of Bollywood celebrities, notably Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

Both Sidharth and Kiara set the dance floor on fire during the mehendi ceremony celebrations.

The ceremony started at the Suryagarh Hotel lakeside. The guests were seated in the Sunset Patio Garden by the lake. Mehendi was first applied to Kiara's hands, and it was Siddharth's turn next.

Later, the women of the two families, including the bride's mother, Genevieve, aunt Sumita and maternal grandmother Valerie. Meera Rajput also got mehendi applied to her hands.

When the ceremony was on, DJ Ganesh kept the guests grooving to Bollywood and fusion numbers. The families of both Sidharth and Kiara also put up performances tailored for the occasion.

As the evening descended upon the lakeside, DJ Ganesh pumped up the pace of the music, and Kiara's rapper brother Mishaal Advani, apart from Punjabi electronic folk artistes Hari and Sukhmani, also belted out peppy numbers to keep the guests grooving through the evening.

