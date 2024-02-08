Do You Know THIS Actor From Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' Plays Important Role in 'Article 370'?

The official trailer for "Article 370," featuring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, was unveiled by the filmmakers on Thursday, providing audiences with a sneak peek into the highly anticipated political drama. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the trailer introduces Yami Gautam as a bold Intelligence Officer tasked with a crucial mission in Kashmir.

Running for 2 minutes and 40 seconds, the trailer sets the stage for an intense political thriller, showcasing the efforts of extremists to seize control of Kashmir and the subsequent intervention of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The storyline delves into the events leading up to the revocation of Article 370, with veteran actor Arun Govil portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledging to abolish the controversial article.

Fans were quick to notice Arun Govil as PM Modi in the trailer, while Kiran Karmarkar's portrayal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah also garnered praise from netizens.

Article 370" is a groundbreaking film that combines action and politics in a novel manner, focusing on countering terrorism in Kashmir by nullifying Article 370.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, "Article 370" is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Slated for release in theaters on February 23, 2024, the film is poised to deliver an engaging cinematic experience, offering audiences an insightful portrayal of real-life events and political complexities.