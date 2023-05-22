Don't touch me' : Aahana Kumra yells at a fan who tries to hold her waist

Actress Aahana Kumra attended an event recently where she also obliged her fans for pictures. Now, a video of Aahana is creating buzz on social media where a fan tries to hold her waist while posing for a picture making the actress uncomfortable and she yells at him saying 'Don't touch me'. The video shows 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actor posing for pictures with her fans. Aahana's fans were also angry at the man. Most of them wrote in the comment box that the actor was right.

Aahana Kumra was most recently seen in Revathy's critically acclaimed film 'Salaam Venky'. Directed by Revathi and featuring Kajol in the lead role, the film released last year in December. She essayed the role of a journalist in the film that also featured Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vishal Jethwa and Prakash Raj in important roles.. In an interview with HT the actress said, she was without work for two years and was shooting for a project in Dehradun in April. She said, “It gave me time to write. I travelled a lot, and the more I stepped out of the city, I realised that there are so many stories…. I decided that I am not going to beg in front of people to hire me. I feel they will hire me when they really need to, even though it is really unnatural that people just don’t consider you even after you have worked so much. They just disregard you. Till then, I am turning a writer, and working on a story."

