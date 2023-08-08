Dream Girl 2’ actor Annu Kapoor says that Mukesh Ambani is also a ‘struggler

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor opened up about his views on 'struggling actor', and shared her sister's definition of struggle. He said, "Mujhe iss Prithvi pe ek aisa insaan bata do jo struggle nahi kar raha hai. Aapko struggle lagta hai ki sirf dhan ka hai, ya yash ka hai. Aap agar Mukesh Ambani se bhi puchenge, unka bhi struggle hai, wo bhi struggler hai." (Show me one person in this world who is not struggling. You think the struggle is only about money and fame. If you ask Mukesh Ambani also, even he has struggles, even he is also a struggle)." He further explained his comment and added that although Mukesh Ambani has all the maternal needs, even he knows that these possessions won't stay long.

The actor was recently going viral on social media after he slammed director Nitesh Tiwari for his adaptation of Ramayana. This came after Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush’ was criticised by fans which was also based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. The film starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, and the makers were hugely bashed online for portraying characters and di

Annu Kapoor has been a part of the industry for over 40 years now. However, looking back at his career, Kapoor believes he did not get his due in Hindi cinema. "[Even] after 40 long years in the film industry, every role is a challenge for me. Unfortunately, I am not one of those privileged people who got success easily. I didn't even get my share of success, neither did things come easily to me. I am thankful to those who appreciate my work. But I am a struggler, and will remain one," he told Mid-day in an earlier interview.