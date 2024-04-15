Dua Lipa announced as host, musical guest for 'SNL' May episode

Washington [US], April 15 : The stage is set for a dazzling 'Saturday Night Live' episode as pop star Dua Lipa gears up for a sensational return to the iconic show, not just as a musical guest, but as its host as well.

Set to air on May 4, this special episode promises an electrifying blend of music, comedy, and star power.

The announcement of Lipa's dual role as host and musical guest came as a delightful surprise during the recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live,' which was hosted by Ryan Gosling.

"Dua Lipa's electrifying performances and infectious energy have always been a hit with our audience. We're thrilled to welcome her back to the SNL stage, and this time, as both host and musical guest. Get ready for a night of non-stop excitement and top-notch entertainment," remarked an SNL spokesperson as per Deadline.

The official X's handle of 'SNL' also shared the news.

The 'Levitating' star also confirmed the news on her Instagram handle writing, "DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!!! @nbcsnl"

Fans of the singer-songwriter can expect an unforgettable evening filled with surprises, laughter, and of course, show-stopping musical performances. As Dua Lipa prepares to take centre stage once again, anticipation is running high for what promises to be an epic SNL episode.

With an impressive track record boasting seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards under her belt, Dua Lipa has firmly established herself as a global pop sensation.

Her chart-topping hits have captivated audiences worldwide, and now, she's poised to conquer the SNL stage once again.

Making headlines with her recent collaborations and solo releases, Lipa's musical prowess knows no bounds. From her infectious Elton John duet 'Cold Heart (Pnau remix)' to the groovy anthem 'Dance the Night' featured in the blockbuster film 'Barbie', where she also made her acting debut, Lipa's star continues to rise.

