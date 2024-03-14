Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA to headline Glastonbury 2024

Los Angeles, March 14 The headliners for the 2024 edition of the Glastonbury music festival have been announced, and the names include Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA.

The British music festival is set to return to Somerset’s Worthy Farm from June 26 through June 30.

Dua Lipa will make her Pyramid Stage debut as the festival’s Friday night headliner on a bill also featuring Glastonbury veterans LCD Soundsystem and PJ Harvey, reports ‘Variety’.

British rock band Coldplay will make its first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016 on Saturday night, with the only European festival appearance of its current world tour. With the appearance, the group, which previously held the joint headliner record with The Cure, will go one past and become the first act to headline Glastonbury five times.

As per ‘Variety’, Little Simz makes a return to Glastonbury to play the slot immediately before Coldplay.

The Sunday night headliner is SZA making her Glastonbury debut. She will follow sets from Afrobeats star Burna Boy and Janelle Monae. Also featuring on Sunday is Shania Twain, who will make her first trip to the Worthy Farm.

The lineup also includes Cyndi Lauper, Alvvays, Anne-Marie, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Asha Puthli, Aurora, Avril Lavigne, Ayra Starr, Bar Italia, Barry Can’t Swim, Baxter Dury, Black Pumas, Bloc Party, Blondshell, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Breeders, Brittany Howard, Camilla Cabello, Confidence Man, Corinne Bailey Rae, Danny Brown, D-Block Europe, Declan McKenna, Dexys, Disclosure, Fat White Family, Fontaines D.C., Ghetts, Gossip, Headie One, Heilung, High Vis, Idles, James Blake, Jamie xx, Jessie Ware, Jordan Rakei, and Jungle.

