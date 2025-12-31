Dubbing for actor Ken Karunaas's debut film as director begins

Chennai, Dec 31 The makers of actor and director Ken Karunaas's upcoming action entertainer have announced that dubbing for the film had now begun.

Taking to its social media timelines, Parvatha Entertainment, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "MICS READY. Dubbing begins for our #Paarvathaa01 x @kenkarunaas. Fun begins soon."

It may be recalled that only a week ago, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The production house had posted a video clip that showed the filming of a song and subsequently the actor saying wrap up.

Sharing the video link, the production house wrote, "Sixty days. Non-stop. Fun. Done. #Paarvathaa01💥 x #kenkarunaas. Huge thanks to @shobi_master for choreographing a super fun song and helping us wrap on a high! The fun begins now. First look and first single coming soon!"

For the unaware, Ken Karunaas, whose performances in the Dhanush-starrer 'Asuran' and 'Viduthalai 2' came in for widespread acclaim, is turning not just a hero but also a director with this upcoming film.

The film, apart from Ken Karunaas, will also feature actors Anisma Anil Kumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Vicky and music by National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar.

Nash has handled the editing work of the film, which has art direction by Ramu Thangaraj. Kavya Sriram, the exclusive costume designer of Tamil star Dhanush, is working as the costume designer for this film.

Set against a school backdrop, the film is being produced by Karuppiah C. Ram, Kali Rajkumar and Sulochana Kumar under the banners of Parvatha Entertainment and Street Boy Studio on a grand budget.

It may be recalled that the film's launch had been held in Chennai recently. Leading stars of the Tamil film industry, including actors Karthi and Vishal, director Vetrimaaran, actor and director R. J. Balaji, producers Kalaipuli S. Thanu, Dr. Isari K. Ganesh and Arun had attended the event and congratulated the film crew.

