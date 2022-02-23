Dulquer Salmaan calls veteran actress KPAC Lalitha as his 'best on-screen pairing' in touching tribute

Chennai, Feb 23 Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who joined scores of film industry professionals from across Kerala and Tamil Nadu in mourning the loss of veteran actress KPAC Lalitha, paid her a glorious tribute on Instagram.

Posting a series of pictures shot with the veteran actress, Dulquer said, "My best on screen pairing. The most love I've felt for a co-actor. As an actor, she was magic, wearing her genius as lightly as her smile. I've never felt more alive in a scene cause she transcended the written word.

"These pictures are from our last day together. I couldn't let go and demanded hugs and kisses. She kept saying we should do a film where we are a mother and son constantly bickering. I thought we had time. Like how we began every text message to each other ….Chakkare evideya ??"

Film stars from the Tamil film industry too condoled the death of the veteran actress, who has done commendable work in Tamil cinema as well.

The South Indian Artistes' Association (better known as the Nadigar Sangam) the association for actors from the Tamil film industry, expressed its condolences at the passing away of the legend.

Several Tamil actors, including actor Vijay Sethupathi, condoled the demise of the great actress, who has delivered several exceptional performances including her outstanding performance in director Fazil's superhit Tamil film, 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai', featuring Vijay and Shalini in the lead.

