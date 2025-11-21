Dwayne Johnson says 'Jungle Cruise' sequel may not happen

Los Angeles [US], November 21 : Seems like the Jungle Cruise sequel is not on the cards.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starred in Disney's 2021 adventure film, which follows a daring riverboat captain leading a determined scientist and her brother on a thrilling quest to uncover the legendary Tree of Life. The film was inspired by the Disney theme park ride, similar to "Pirates of the Caribbean," as per Variety.

When Entertainment Weekly asked whether a sequel is still in the works, Johnson replied, "I don't think so."

"I think when Disney came under new leadership, they just shifted coming out of COVID.COVID shifted our business in a lot of ways. I think they looked at that property and thought, 'We did it once, not sure if we should revisit it again.' Despite whether or not our chemistry was great," he added.

Blunt added, "They did not want to set sail again, and that's fine."

Variety first reported on a "Jungle Cruise" sequel in August 2021, shortly after the family tentpole crossed USD 100 million at the domestic box office. Johnson and Blunt were locked in to return as riverboat captain Frank Wolff and the brave explorer Dr. Lily Houghton, respectively, while director Jaume Collet-Serra was also expected to return. However, no substantial updates on the sequel's development emerged in the years that followed.

